SA continues facilitating flights for citizens stranded across the world

Cape Town - South Africans stranded abroad are scrambling to return home, with the government assisting in their repatriation. International Relations and Co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the department continued to facilitate the repatriation of South Africans stranded in various cities across the world, despite regulations introduced by many countries. Monyela said citizens have returned from countries like Brazil, the US, Italy, Germany, the UK, the Maldives, Nigeria and Namibia. “The latest arrival was recorded on Saturday when a group of 80 South Africans were repatriated from Rome, Italy. "In line with the regulations, they have all been transferred to various quarantine sites in Gauteng.”

He said the department assured all South Africans stranded abroad that it is doing everything within its powers to facilitate their return back home.

“Our efforts are being constrained by regulations introduced to limit the movement of people globally.

"Many countries across the world have instituted lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid-19.”

He said negotiations were ongoing with countries and other stakeholders to allow stranded South Africans to travel home.

Two SAA flights departed Frankfurt on Saturday, with 305 South Africans from various European countries on the planes.

The second flight diverted to Egypt to pick up 34 stranded South Africans.

Monyela said they empathise with those who are still stranded abroad, including Peru, Indonesia and Thailand.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he has noted the ongoing evacuation and repatriation operations.

Mbalula said the Airports Company South Africa through OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport and King Shaka International Airport has facilitated the evacuation and repatriation of 13783 passengers from April 1 to 18.

According to Mbalula, OR Tambo International Airport facilitated the repatriation of 5768 foreign nationals and the evacuation of 2465 South Africans.

Cape Town International Airport facilitated the repatriation of 5086 foreign nationals and the evacuation of 365 South Africans.

King Shaka International Airport facilitated the repatriation of 50 foreign nationals and the evacuation of 49 South Africans.

“The evacuation and repatriation flights were permitted in terms of the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs regulations, allowing foreign nationals stranded in South Africa to return to their respective countries and South Africans stranded abroad to come back home.”

The Home Away From Home project leader Darren Bergman said that with an increasing amount of frustration and desperation taking place abroad, “it is completely inappropriate for a jet that can hold over 300 passengers to depart with less than a third of its passenger hold”.

Bergman was referring to the 80 South Africans repatriated on the flight that arrived in Johannesburg from Rome, Italy, on Saturday.

The Home Away From Home project is a platform for South Africans who may be able to provide assistance and advice to other South Africans who are stranded away from home due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

