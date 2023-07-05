SA Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association investigating Sea Point accident

Cape Town - The 58-year-old British passenger who died on Monday night in a paragliding accident along the Sea Point promenade has been identified as Greig Oliver. Former Scotland international Oliver was a coach and Munster Rugby’s Elite Performance Officer who had been in Cape Town to support his son who was participating in the World Rugby Under-20 championship for Ireland.

Oliver died when a tandem paraglider reportedly deployed a reserve parachute that is believed to have landed in the surf 200 to 300 metres off-shore of Sea Point Promenade. On arrival at the scene, the NSRI said Oliver was on the rocks in the water off-shore of the Sea Point Promenade. Despite extensive CPR efforts he was declared dead by paramedics. Munster Elite Player Development Officer Greig Oliver, died in Sea Point. Picture: Ben Brady/INPHO Ireland’s Garryowen Football Club said in a statement: “We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend and clubmate Greig Oliver who was involved in a tragic paragliding accident in Cape Town.

“We offer our sincere condolences to Fiona, Jack, Ciara, the extended Oliver and McNamara families, especially our own Seanie and Marci and wide circle of friends.” World Rugby chairperson Sir Bill Beaumont said: “On behalf of World Rugby and the global rugby family, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the Oliver family, the Ireland U20 squad and the Irish rugby community at this difficult time.” South African Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association spokesperson Louis Stanford they were gathering evidence and witness reports, and had handed the matter to the Accident and Incident Investigations Division for further investigation.

“Paragliding is simultaneously a challenging and rewarding sport. However, it does have inherent risks. The sport is well regulated and safety is always a primary consideration. This matter has been referred for further investigation, we cannot speculate on this accident. “We are grateful to the fellow pilots and members of the public who raced to help the pilot and his passenger, and the NSRI for completing the rescue in challenging conditions. “We also express our sorrow and condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” said Stanford.