The Boorhaanol mosque is one of 19 sites in Bo-Kaap declared Heritage Sites. Picture: Henk Kruger/ African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The 19 heritage sites declared in Bo-Kaap will have to follow the guidelines of the SA Heritage Resource Agency (Sahra) with regards to maintenance. The sites will now be under stronger surveillance from Sahra because these areas are now officially of national interest. “Sahra will be responsible for the sites and the general maintenance of the area. We will make sure that the sites are not being interfered with. We will be responsible for addressing any heritage-related problems.

“If any person interferes with the heritage site then Sahra will follow certain procedures and will be entitled to take action and penalise any party that is impeding on a site,” said Ben Mwasinga, the manager of the built environment unit at Sahra.

Mwasinga said Sahra would not issue a permit for changes to be made to any site and its surrounding area unless the decision was within the interest of all individuals who could be affected by it or who were interested in it. “If the management of a site would like to build a few structures then all stakeholders, including residents and organisations, would have to be consulted before any decision could be made,” he said.

Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association secretary Jacky Poking said that this process, “in terms of admin may be a bit more time consuming due to the weight of the sites being granted as a national heritage site.

“All sites are to be looked after by those initially responsible for them. If there are any problems with the upkeep of a site then various institutions can be approached for funding,” she said.

Poking said that from her understanding, Schotsche Kloof Primary School was managed by a trust. St Paul’s Primary School and Vista High School were managed by the Western Cape Department of Education and the Department of Public Works.

The three Quarries and Spolander House were managed by the City of Cape Town. The Stables sites would be managed by Heritage Western Cape. The six mosques would be monitored by the committee members of the mosques.

The two Homesteads would be looked after by private owners. Different sections of the Tana Baru Cemetery would be monitored by ­private owners and the City, Poking said.

