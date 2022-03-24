SA Human Rights Commission heads to Robertson in an effort to quell simmering tensions

Cape Town - In an effort to quell simmering tensions, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has been approached to mediate the situation at Nkqubela, Robertson. Last week, clashes erupted between Lesotho and Zimbabwean nationals over alleged competition for farm work in the municipality.

Labour brokers working in the region were said to be favouring one nationality over the other for job opportunities, resulting in the violent incident which left more than 200 people affected. Announcing plans to resolve the situation in Nkqubela, the SAHRC, Langeberg Municipality, police and other role players met to table the way forward. In a joint statement, they revealed that they had identified three key areas of focus, including sourcing temporary accommodation for displaced foreign nationals until a longterm solution had been identified. “A lack of access to basic services for the displaced foreign nationals was also identified. The Langeberg Municipality mayor is to engage with the premier of the Western Cape and the Department of Human Settlements to assist with access to basic services.

“The SAHRC, supported by the Municipality of Langeberg, will also host a summit to engage with local farmers and labour brokers.” SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen said: “The commission is there to support the community leaders, the councillors, in particular, the people from the township, and those who have played an important role in trying to bring stability in that area. “We have managed to get 90% of the people back into the places. However, this is an ongoing intervention that we need to speak to the farmers and the labour brokers about.

“We also feel that while we have brought stability, there is still much to do to try and resolve what is prevalent in the community as well as others across the province, which is the lack of employment opportunities.” Nissen said traditionally Nkqubela residents were supplying the labour resource, working for the farmers. However, the influx of so many people had changed that. The fight between Basotho and the Zimbabweans has created problems, even for the farmers, because it was harvesting time, and they could not harvest if they didn't get people to come and work.

Over the next few days, the SAHRC supported by other stakeholders will be hosting engagements in Nkqubela. “With all the work we will be doing in Nkqubela, I think we need people to respect the rules of the country that is hosting them and respect one another. “And, yes, while we are talking about the scarcity of jobs, we must make a place for everybody in the sun and not, you know, discriminate against anybody,” Nissen said.