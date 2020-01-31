Cape Town - SA Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen has lodged a complaint against one of the leaders of the group of refugees who have occupied the Central Methodist Mission in Greenmarket Square. Nissen said he took the action after being threatened by JP Balous before the start of court proceedings in a case about the refugees at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

During the heated confrontation at the court, Balous could be heard shouting at Nissen: “You are corrupting people because you want to destroy people’s lives. I am going to deal with you, you racist. I don’t take nonsense, try your luck with me.”

Speaking after he went to Cape Town Central Police Station to lay the charge, Nissen said: “I laid the charge because Balous defamed me, he and his bodyguards intimidated me and Balous said he will kill me.”

Refugee leader Jean Pierre Balous speaks to his followers inside the church. Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Nissen said he was aware that the refugee leader already had eight charges against him and he had witnessed Balous’s violence during the attack on a delegation consisting of Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, a Congolese pastor, other members of civil society organisations and Nissen himself, in November last year.

“Balous led the attack that day and I saw him hit the Congolese pastor. It is in the light of that behaviour that I felt I had no choice but to take action.” said Nissen.