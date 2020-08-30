SA liquor industry launches GBV awareness campaign

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The South African liquor industry has launched several harm-reduction initiatives to reduce the incidence of gender-based violence (GBV) and committed to working with stakeholders to bolster existing compliance practices and introduce new ones. Sibani Mngadi, spokesperson for the alcohol industry, said it was working with community policing forums from targeted areas including Delft, Nyanga and Mitchells Plain. Mngadi said that was one of many initiatives pursued by the sector as part of the social compact being forged among all stakeholders to bring about a change in drinking behaviour. He said a significant element of their work would be ensuring women’s safety and would include escorting them home, and in some cases paying random visits to the homes of GBV victims to check on their safety. National Community Police Board public relations officer Thokozani Jacob Masilela said taverns could play a key role in community projects.

Masilela said the owners and the community welcomed the project because it would be dealing directly with informing their customers about GBV and helping to prevent it.

“GBV and domestic violence is madness. Let’s stop the madness now,” he said.

The project comes in light of the SAPS GBV Action Plan presented to Parliament’s portfolio committee on police this week, aimed at addressing the scourge of GBV and femicide in the country.

Committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson welcomed the action plan, and said they were unanimous in their agreement that a collaborative effort within the security cluster was key to dealing with cases of GBV and ensuring increased levels of prosecution.

Joemat-Pettersson said they also welcomed the information that the National police commissioner had appointed a divisional commissioner: forensic services, subject to the approval of the police minister.

She said the appointment of the divisional commissioner would, hopefully, ensure that the backlogs at forensic laboratories related to GBV, particularly sexual assault cases, were cleared.

“The committee urges the minister to approve the appointment of the division head to ensure that the fight against GBV is backed by strong forensic evidence that will ensure prosecution,” Joemat-Pettersson said.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said during “these unprecedented times”, the government’s obligation to promote and protect women’s human rights becomes more important.

Cape Argus