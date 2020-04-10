SA Lockdown allows people to use their skills for extra income amid lockdown

Cape Town - A skills development platform has been established for individuals working independently and for small to medium businesses faced with innumerable challenges during the countrywide Covid-19 lockdown.

SA Lockdown was founded by software engineers Liyaqat Mugjenkar and Rufaro Mutsinze to provide a sense of hope during this distressing time. Individuals whose work has been either abruptly put on hold, and in some cases, their source of income, will able to generate money by providing any skill through the online platform to those interested in obtaining it.

Mugjenkar said: “Many of us in this period of time are experiencing things very differently and a lot of people are going to be severely financially impacted during this pandemic. SA Lockdown aims to bring hope to people by changing the mindset and the way that we work.”

He added that SA Lockdown took into consideration how work should have an impact on communities by enhancing skills sharing and development. One-on-one training sessions can be offered for skills such as tutoring, baking and cooking and various others.

Mutsinze said: “We recognise that a lot of people are facing the real possibility of getting salary cuts, reduction or job losses, so our platforms will help people sell their skills to earn extra income on one hand and help those looking to upgrade their skills or acquire new skills to help them explore new opportunities to earn money.”