The tug, which was en route from Las Palmas in the Canary Islands to Georgetown in Guyana, issued a distress signal last Thursday morning shortly after suffering massive water ingress in the ship’s compartments.
Frank Isaacs, 63, was among the 14 crew who apparently evacuated the ship.
Isaacs’ wife Sharon wasn’t in a state to speak to the media on Sunday. She is not sure whether her husband has been found, or is floating on a raft in rough seas, and is waiting anxiously for news. A family member said: “Sharon is hurting and very confused at this stage. The company is dealing with it and keeping her informed 24/7.”
The Ukranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the tug apparently sank, and three crew members, including two Ukrainians, were rescued while the fate of the remaining 11 crew members was still unknown.