A Delft seaman is one of the crew members of the tug Bourbon Rhode that has reportedly sunk west off Cape Verde after it was caught in a cyclone. Picture: https://www.bourbonoffshore.com/en Cape Town - A Delft seaman is one of the crew members of the tug Bourbon Rhode that has reportedly sunk west off Cape Verde after it was caught in a cyclone. The tug, which was en route from Las Palmas in the Canary Islands to Georgetown in Guyana, issued a distress signal last Thursday morning shortly after suffering massive water ingress in the ship’s compartments. Frank Isaacs, 63, was among the 14 crew who apparently evacuated the ship. Isaacs’ wife Sharon wasn’t in a state to speak to the media on Sunday. She is not sure whether her husband has been found, or is floating on a raft in rough seas, and is waiting anxiously for news. A family member said: “Sharon is hurting and very confused at this stage. The company is dealing with it and keeping her informed 24/7.” The Ukranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the tug apparently sank, and three crew members, including two Ukrainians, were rescued while the fate of the remaining 11 crew members was still unknown.

The three rescued seamen were picked up from the life raft shortly after the tug ran into difficulties. Search and rescue operations are still going on, with at least two more ships having joined the operation co-ordinated by the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre with the deployment of patrol planes.

“The three crew members were taken in charge by the medical support team aboard the commercial vessel and are under medical observation. It’s been confirmed that the vessel has sunk,” Bourbon said.

“The search continues in weather conditions that are improving. The crisis cell put into place by Bourbon works in very close collaboration with the Cross AG and the French Navy.”



