SA moves to Stage 4 load shedding, City of Cape Town says only Stage 3 for its customers

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town said that its customers will move to Stage 3 load shedding after Eskom announced today that Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from noon until 5am on Thursday. Just before midday on Wednesday, Eskom said that due to a further shortage of generation capacity, it would have to move the country from Stage 2 load shedding to Stage 4.

Eskom said the implementation of Stage 4 load shedding is ’’no cause for alarm as the power system remains to be effectively controlled’’. ’’Over the past 24 hours, a unit each at Medupi, Kusile and Matla power stations tripped, while a unit each at Lethabo and Arnot power stations were forced to shut down,’’ the power utility said in a statement on Wednesday. ’’This constrained the power system further, requiring extensive use of emergency reserves and therefore hampering the recovery of these reserves.

’’Some generating units have returned to service and we anticipate another two units to return to service during the day. ’’In addition, Koeberg Unit 1 is expected to return to service today and begin ramping up to full output within 48 hours.’’ The total breakdowns currently amount to 14 957 MW, while planned maintenance is 5 301 MW of capacity.

’’We remind customers that load shedding is implemented as a last resort to maintain the stability of the power system regardless of the stage of load shedding.“ ’’The implementation of Stage 4 load shedding is therefore no cause for alarm as the power system remains to be effectively controlled. ’’Eskom would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the implementation of load shedding, and requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity in order to help us through the constraints.

’’Eskom will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system.’’ Following the news, the City of Cape Town shortly provided an update after the announcement and said that its customers will be on Stage 3 on Wednesday. Stage 3 will come into affect from 2pm until 10pm on Wednesday. Previously, the City had announced that Stage 1 would be in place from 6am until 10pm.

Eskom’s Stage 4 load-shedding will be active from 12:00 today until 05:00 on Friday 29 October. Stage 2 will then be active until 05:00 on Saturday 30 October.



The City will continue to protect customers as far as possible.



Today: Stage 3 14:00 - 22:00 #CTInfo pic.twitter.com/TYBlHzzhUR — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) October 27, 2021 The City of Cape Town will provide further details throughout the day. During the daytime, where capacity allows, City of Cape Town customers are protected from a stage of load shedding (Stage 1) due to the Steenbras Hydro Pumped Storage Scheme. Mayco Member for Energy and Climate Change, Phindile Maxiti said: “As we can see, the power situation is continually changing due to the problems at Eskom, even from one hour to the next. The City thanks its customers for their understanding.