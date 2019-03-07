South Africa police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to host a public meeting with families of victims of serious violent crime in the Cape Metropole. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

CAPE TOWN - South Africa police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to host a public meeting with families of victims of serious violent crime in the Cape Metropole, Winelands and Worcester areas on Friday. Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the objective of the meeting, to be held in Lavender Hill in Cape Town, is to discuss how to help affected families deal with the trauma suffered while ensuring that justice is served through finalising their cases.

She said the meeting would also discuss how to make communities safer through enhanced policing and building sound community relations.

Government departments and community-based organisations will be on hand to offer services as required.

As part of ongoing effort to curb down on crime in Bishop Lavis, on Sunday, SAPS members conducted stop and search operations in the hotspot areas known for gang violence.

Success came when a 25-year-old male, a well-known gang member was searched. One 9mm pistol with one magazine filled with three rounds of ammunition were confiscated.

A case of possession of a prohibited firearm was registered for investigation.

Later the same evening during routine crime prevention activities at about 21:40, members of the Crime Prevention Unit responded to information received from a valuable source relating to a male person in possession of a firearm. When SAPS members spotted the suspect that fitted the clothing description they approached the suspect who then fled with SAPS members in pursuit.

The 26-year-old suspect was arrested after he was found in possession of one 9mm pistol and one magazine with four rounds of ammunition.

Once charged both suspects will make a court appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate Court on the mentioned charges.

