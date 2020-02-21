On Tuesday, while debating the State of the Nation address, ANC MP Boy Mamabolo accused EFF leader Julius Malema of abusing his wife, Mantwa and requested him to assure the house if it was true.
Malema initially ignored the question, which was followed by numerous points of orders at which he retaliated and alleged the president used to abusing his late wife.
Sonke Gender Justice said what transpired in Parliament “has once again sharply illustrated the government’s lack of commitment to ending gender-based violence”.
“Despite South Africa’s femicide rates remaining disturbingly high, the world watched on as our public representatives chuckled and made light of the experiences of millions of women who are victims of GBV, and survivors of rape and abuse,” it said.