SA politicians are mocking GBV survivors - Sonke Gender Justice









EFF leader Julius Malema accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of Gender-Based Violence during the SONA debate. Malema had been accused of abusing his wife by ANC MP Jacob Boy Mamabolo. Pictures: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Anti gender-based violence activists say politicians are trivialising the scourge of gender-based violence by accusing each other of partner abuse behind parliamentary privilege. On Tuesday, while debating the State of the Nation address, ANC MP Boy Mamabolo accused EFF leader Julius Malema of abusing his wife, Mantwa and requested him to assure the house if it was true. Malema initially ignored the question, which was followed by numerous points of orders at which he retaliated and alleged the president used to abusing his late wife. Sonke Gender Justice said what transpired in Parliament “has once again sharply illustrated the government’s lack of commitment to ending gender-based violence”. “Despite South Africa’s femicide rates remaining disturbingly high, the world watched on as our public representatives chuckled and made light of the experiences of millions of women who are victims of GBV, and survivors of rape and abuse,” it said.

The organisation said GBV should not be used for political point-scoring or political grandstanding, especially while women’s bodies remain the locale for violence.

“The use of GBV for political point-scoring is a new low for the country’s Parliament.

“Who will victims turn to when their leaders mock their lived experiences just to win a game of political football?

“Women and girls deserve better.

“This is a moment for our leaders to hide their heads in shame.”

Project manager at the Heinrich Böll Foundation, Claudia Lopes said what was disturbing was how easily this was being brandished, “a pawn in the game of politricks”.

Lopes said if the government was serious about addressing GBV, it needed to look at itself first.

