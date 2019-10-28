People planning to send their Christmas gifts and parcels through the SA Post Office have been asked to prepare and mail them as soon as possible. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - People planning to send their Christmas gifts and parcels through the SA Post Office have been asked to prepare and mail them as soon as possible. The SA Post Office says customers who wish to post Christmas parcels to other countries should do so as soon as they can, particularly those customers using sea and surface mail to send their gifts. This will ensure that the parcels reach their destinations in time for Christmas.

The SA Post Office currently has very little delay with items leaving the country but the parcels have to go through time-consuming clearance procedures in the country of destination.

Air mail items should be posted no later than December 1.

All air mail items are x-rayed and scanned to make sure the content is legal and safe. Parcels containing items that are not allowed are rejected by the airlines that transport the mail and returned to the Post Office.