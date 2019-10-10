The celebration was in line with World Space Week, a global celebration of humanity’s achievements in space, with events held around the world this week.
A number of unique space exhibits were unveiled, including two satellite models, an interactive space weather touch table and an aurora-simulating planeterrella.
Sansa manager Elisa Fraser said it was fascinating to see more pupils taking part in the science events.
“It is obvious that children universally love space and our planet, no matter where they are from,” Fraser said.