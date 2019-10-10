SA space bureau in orbit over birthday









The SA National Space Agency (Sansa) celebrated the 15-year anniversary of its Science Centre in Hermanus. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - The SA National Space Agency (Sansa) celebrated the 15-year anniversary of its Science Centre in Hermanus. The celebration was in line with World Space Week, a global celebration of humanity’s achievements in space, with events held around the world this week. A number of unique space exhibits were unveiled, including two satellite models, an interactive space weather touch table and an aurora-simulating planeterrella. Sansa manager Elisa Fraser said it was fascinating to see more pupils taking part in the science events. “It is obvious that children universally love space and our planet, no matter where they are from,” Fraser said.

She said they provided pupils with guidance on how to develop careers in science and technology.

“South Africa and the rest of Africa needs more engineers and space science researchers to increase our understanding of the world around us and help drive innovation and economic development.”

The theme of World Space Week 2019 is “The Moon: Gateway to the Stars.”

Fraser said the theme was devoted to our nearest space neighbour to celebrate the incredible achievement of landing on the Moon 50 years ago.

She said to mark the occasion, Sansa in Hermanus was celebrating the anniversary with the unveiling of new exhibits.

“Also here to enjoy the opportunity to travel through space and to touch the stars were primary school learners from Mount Pleasant, Lukhanyo and Zwelihle,” she said.

Overstrand mayor Dudley Coetzee thanked the SA Agency for Science and Technology Advancement, the National Research Foundation, the Western Cape Education Department and the Department of Science and Innovation for supporting the centre over the years in enabling science engagement for future scientists and engineers.

“Your contribution towards inspiring Overstrand learners to excel in science, technology and mathematics and to find innovative ways to overcome our environmental challenges is much appreciated.

“We must constantly challenge ourselves to engage in innovative ways with science and technology, not only for our own immediate benefit, but to ensure that the environment we are so dependent on for our very survival is preserved,” Coetzee said.

