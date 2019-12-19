In a brief conversation on a very poor telephone line, Van Neel said he had been in touch with the South African embassy and was dealing with his immigration issues.
Fellow South African Mario Segal, who first brought Van Neel’s plight to the attention of the Cape Argus, sent an email message in which he said: “I just heard from Van Neel. He said your article has prompted his family to come up with money for a ticket home. He is waiting for a visa now.”
Segal said that Van Neel, who had earlier in the week complained of high blood pressure, nausea and headaches, was now staying in a guest house and eating properly again.
Reached for comment, Van Neel’s sister, who would only give her name as Erika, confirmed that Van Neel was coming home.