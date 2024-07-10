SA team to compete in the 16th Hong Kong International Wushu Kung Fu Championships this September

Cape Town - The South African Youth Kung Fu team is heading to China to compete in the 16th Hong Kong International Wushu Kung Fu Championships from September 13-16 as the only team from the African continent. Seven-time gold medallist and Legends of Kung Fu World Champion, Muhammad Junaid Chafeker, better known as MJ Li, is scheduled to lead the team where they will compete against 32 countries from around the world, with close to 4 000 athletes.

In 2019, he also led the SA Youth Kung Fu Team to Hong Kong, where they scooped four gold and two silver medals. MJ Li, who will also be competing in the Professional Athletes Division while in Hong Kong, said the squad consists of 10 athletes who are predominantly from Nyanga, Langa, Khayelitsha and Gugulethu. “Many people think I retired but I did not, so with me competing, it gives me an opportunity to represent my country and four of the athletes who are in the squad have been under my instruction and training for eight years, so they are not beginners but semi-professionals who know what to expect.

“They have travelled to China with me for previous competitions and I am confident that they will get a podium finish with their experience and they will be able to come back with at least five medals.” The squad trains four days a week for four hours and they are all confident heading to Hong Kong, as they were crowned Southern Africa Youth Kung Fu Champions in March when they beat Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique and Rwanda. Team captain Sinawo Yola, from Gugulethu, said: “I am a senior athlete and student in the SA Team, but I must say that I am excited and nervous to be competing in the Hong Kong International Wushu Championship and to be representing my country is a great honour.”