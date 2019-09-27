“We might not know how extensive different kinds of counterfeiting are but it is clearly present in both formal and informal sectors of the food system. The general consensus is that it’s increasing,” she said, adding that consumers need to be clear about what is meant by fake food, as different categories were associated with different risks.
Battersby-Lennard said as much as there were many different kinds of counterfeit goods, not all posed a risk to consumers.
She said the blame for counterfeit food currently seemed to lie squarely at the feet of foreigners - both vendors and the alleged cartels supplying them.
“These allegations have serious consequences. Government has initiated blitzes on foreign-owned shops, seized goods and shut down businesses. Some communities have turned to looting shops and inciting xenophobic violence,” she said.