Voters make their mark. Picture: Themba Hadebe/AP/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The chilly weather across most parts of the country on Wednesday did not stop South Africans from heading to the polls, and many took to Twitter after voting. TV journalist-turned-author Vanessa Govender, @Govender_V, posted a picture of herself on Twitter after she made her mark. “In and out in less than five minutes! Made my mark #[email protected] Thank you,” she tweeted.

Radio presenter and producer Zinzie Wakwa Nyembezi, @IamZinzie, tweeted: “I voted five hours ago. I feel like I am a deputy president already. Parliament, where you at?”

And there was also some humour after South Africans cast their vote. The #AfterVotingIExpect hashtag began trending, giving citizens the opportunity to say what they expected to happen in the country after they made their mark.

Mathebula N’wa-Mkhacani, @TsakkyM, tweeted: “#AfterVotingIExpect data prices to fall, DStv prices to fall and petrol prices to fall.”

@Bantu_Manyaka tweeted: “#AfterVotingIExpect borders to be closed and everyone who comes into the country to be documented. Those from outside who work must pay taxes too.”

uNdlunkulu Xoli, @uNdlunkulu_Xol, tweeted: “#AfterVotingIExpect to see young people in Parliament, free decolonised education, expropriation of land, black businesses flourish, real jobs, decent housing, Winnie Mandela International Airport, arrest of corrupt politicians, and arrest of Steinhoff looters.”

Sibo, @DreamerSbosh, tweeted: “#AfterVotingIExpect myself to become an active citizen and hold leaders to account!”

Grant Caswell, @TheGrantC, tweeted: “#AfterVotingIExpect 1, that the ANC will probably still win; 2, there will be a new official opposition (unlikely but hopefully); 3, more different, smaller parties to be in Parliament; 4, a very different political landscape in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.”

Ramovha Livhuwani, @ramovhalivhuwan, tweeted: “#AfterVotingIExpect our children at primary and secondary school level to get free uniforms and free transportation in rural and urban areas.”



Mark Beijer, @baaik, tweeted: “#AfterVotingIExpect to see certain ANC MPs who are known to be on the take arrested, tried and imprisoned. At the same time the rest of the ANC can start developing a view to fight joblessness, and to actually show care for their electorate. Amandla!”

Ongeziwe, @OngeziweGeon, tweeted: “#AfterVotingIExpect a crime-free country, zero percent racism, the death penalty, new skill development schools, no power outages, 100% of youth employed, and free sanitary towels available all over just like condoms are, and proper iYouth Employment, proper functionality in all government sectors.”