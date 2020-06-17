SA youngsters reflect on June 16, and share thoughts on how to change the future

Cape Town - South Africans commemorated Youth Day on Tuesday, which marks the events of June 16, 1976. On that day thousands of schoolchildren in Soweto protested against the use of Afrikaans in black schools as a medium of instruction. Police opened fire on the protesters, killing several and riots quickly engulfed the country. The Cape Argus asked young people what it meant to be young in the country and the challenges they faced. Tammy Bowes, 19, from Grassy Park, said: “As a young South African, I’m fortunate enough to be among the portion of young people who are employed. But I’m living in a sad reality where crime and unemployment rates are sky-rocketing. “Many teens are facing issues like depression, frustration and anxiety, all due to poverty. I'm living in an era where rape, abuse and violence have become a norm in my society and where many innocent lives are being ripped away out of pure jealousy.”

Dylan Scheepers, 24, from Belhar, said: “Being a young person in SA to me means living in fear - the fear of being judged, the fear of failure, the fear of being murdered or raped. As a young person we have a whole future ahead of us but as times evolve so do the obstacles. Our nation is filled with racism, sexism and homophobia.”

Kim Amy Arendse, 19, from Bonteheuwel, said: “For me it’s actually amazing - including all the bad and good things. No matter what happens around me I always remain focused and determined by what I want to accomplish one day. In SA there are also many opportunities, there are so many open doors.”

Ethan de Wet, 16, from Durbanville, said: “I am a very loving and friendly person who loves the fact that I am South African. It pains me to see that South Africans today have no sense of patriotism, especially the youth. One thing that really came to heart while I was writing an essay for school was the fact that the Soweto Uprising was never intended to become a violent protest. I have heard many people say that why do we celebrate and honour this day if it is only about some violent kids being shot. That is not at all the case; many kids offered their lives up for the cause and even though it took many years to solve we should not look at what happened that day, but we should rather reflect on what positive change occurred due to their actions.”

Zuko Mndayi, from Khayelitsha, said: “Unemployment affects young people more, as they are a majority in the population. Lack of skills development programmes, particular in the Western Cape, and general lack of youth development initiative for the majority of young people. Another challenge that has been exposed by Covid-19 is the unaffordable high data prices. This limits young people looking for jobs and participating in the economy in the era of the fourth industrial revolution.

“Another one is gender-based violence and femicide. This is a challenge that young people should unite in fighting because they’re both perpetrators and victims of such violence.”

Jivan Ozudogru, 23, from Durbanville said: “Being a young person in SA is quite tough. A lot of people expect a lot of things right off the bat when you graduate. It's quite hard to find work. I don't feel there’s quite a lot of opportunities within the normal company structure or corporate environment. One thing that is nice for us young people is that technology is advanced to a point where its so easy to have your own online business or set up your own business. People just need to learn how to use social media.”

