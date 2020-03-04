Saartjie Baartman Centre appeals for support to end violence against women, children

Cape Town - With the ongoing child killings in the province the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Abused Women and Children has made an appeal to the public and interested parties to join forces with communities to end violence targeting women and children. Director, Bernadine Bachar, said one of the most prevalent contributors to crimes against these vulnerable groups on the Cape Flats was substance abuse. “The statistics are alarming. Drugs, gangsterism, high levels of school drop-outs, and unemployment are just the tip of the iceberg,” she said. “Others include poverty, unequal power structures and the aftermath of apartheid that has normalised violence.” The Centre has opened a substance abuse unit at a shelter for survivors of GBV and their children. Services include a 24-hour crisis response programme, a residential shelter programme and transitional housing for abused women and children. The centre also offers a psycho-social support programme including children’s counselling, an early childhood development centre, legal assistance and accredited job-skills training.

South Africa has five times more GBV than the global rate. Since November, a national GBV and Femicide Summit was convened in Johannesburg by the Presidency.

Bachar said the initiative made significant progress. “Interested parties met to come up with workable solutions to stop the high rate of GBV experienced in this country.

“In a sense, we have become desensitised because crime and violent acts have become so common. The media has also played a role in influencing social behaviour.

“After the summit, and having studied the national strategic plan developed, I can say that the government is putting in place a number of initiatives to address this scourge. I think we are seeing political will behind the need to address GBV.”

But Bachar cautioned against expecting only the government to address the scourge. “We need a co- ordinated response that includes civil society, business, and the public. We have reached a place where there is some understanding.”

The Saartjie Baartman Centre is a beneficiary of the 2020 Cape Town Big Walk sponsored by Wholesun Bread and Double O Soft-drinks. The community event takes place on March 22 at Cape Town Stadium.

