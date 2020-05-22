SABC building in Sea Point closed after positive Covid-19 case

Cape Town - The SABC building, located in Sea Point in Cape Town, has closed after it recorded its first coronavirus case. SABC Western Cape news editor Kenneth Makatees said that one of the staff members went for a test on Monday after displaying flu-like symptoms that got worse. "The employee received her test result on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, SABC protocols have been implemented. The SABC office in Sea Point has been closed with immediate effect," the news broadcaster said in statement. "All staff members who were still working from the office, will self-isolate for two weeks and continue to work remotely from home. The SABC building in Sea Point has been closed for deep cleaning to ensure that it is safe when employees return to work." Bulletin writer Sarel Meintjes, radio news reporter Chris Mabuya and Makatees, took a picture of the newsroom before it was closed for decontamination as they were the last to leave.

This has also affected Good Hope FM radio station, which is also run from the SABC building.

The #5GVirtualParty, which had DJs from sister stations Good Hope FM and 5FM facing off, has been postponed as a result.

