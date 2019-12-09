Cape Town - Members of stokvel saving clubs have already been robbed of R430 000 over the past two weeks, according to police in Port Elizabeth.
At least seven cases related to the armed robbery of stokvel money were reported in the past two weeks in the Motherwell cluster ‘alone’, police spokesperson Andre Beetge said. That means there are investors that lost R430 000 due to the negligence of their stokvel investment organisers.
Beetge said on Monday there were another two incidents where stokvel money were withdrawn from banks. Once the carriers reach their destinations, armed robbers would show up and take all of it.
“Over the past month police in Nelson Mandela Bay have on several occasions warned the organisers and investors in stokvels and savings clubs not to move around with large sums of money and to rather make use of electronic banking solutions to distribute and share the money,” he said.
“It is with great disappointment that both police Cluster Commanders of Nelson Mandela Bay have seen that those warnings were not adhered to and that these stokvel clubs just look the other way and continues to operate with large sums of cash in their possession,” Beetge said.