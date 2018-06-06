DILAPIDATED: The GF Jooste Hospital in Manenberg was shut down amid an outcry by residents and community groups in the area. The old hospital serviced residents from Manenberg, Gugulethu and Nyanga. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The SACP in the province presented its own audit on the state of health services to MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

The party’s provincial secretary Benson Ngqentsu said they found various deficiencies.

“We took up a campaign called Health, Housing and Hunger, known as the Triple H Campaign in memory of slain SACP leader Chris Hani, where we visited various hospitals across the province.

“We did this to understand the challenges people face when going to hospitals and clinics,” Ngqentsu said.

The SACP then compiled a memorandum and listed what it regarded as severe challenges in the province. It demanded, among other that the GF Jooste Hospital be rebuilt. The hospital has been at the centre of a storm since it was shut down in 2014.

At the time it was envisioned that the department would build a district hospital at a cost of R785 million. The old hospital serviced residents from Manenberg, Gugulethu and Nyanga.

The SACP also pointed the inefficient ambulance service in Khayelitsha and the long waiting times at certain hospitals.

“Our findings indicated that in Boland there are only three ambulances operating and this has to be attended too. Also people have to wait long for ambulances, which is horrible,” he said.

Ngqentsu said Khayelitsha’s situation was dire. “Staff and management said they are not coping because of the influx of patients and what we want is for the provincial government to give Khayelitsha district hospital the same status as Tygerberg Hospital where there are enough resources,” he said.

Khayelitsha district hospital made headlines earlier this year after it emerged that the hospital was facing a shortage of beds and staff. Parliament’s Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings made an unannounced visit to the hospital back in April. MP’s saw patients laying on the floor and chairs.

“We are not making this political, this is about our people. We are not looking at this issue through an electoral lens,” Ngqentsu said.

He said that if the MEC did not respond they would propose a motion of no confidence in her.

Mbombo said: “ Some of the concerns relate to lack of staff, ambulance response time, waiting times. We will investigate all the concerns and provide a detailed report. We do recognise that there are service pressures across facilities in the Western Cape, which are experienced nationwide at all other public facilities.”

