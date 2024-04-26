Sad goodbye to Gordon’s Bay post office

Cape Town - The Gordon’s Bay Residents Association has expressed its dismay following the closure of the local post office. The postal facility, situated in a charming antique white building that has long been known for its milkwood trees at the front entrance, officially closed its doors on Wednesday.

Association chairperson Edwina Hadfield said that the post office had been a landmark for residents for many years. “We will miss the post office, we will miss the fabulous service that Gail, the present postmistress, has been giving the residents, even though there has been no electricity in the building for months,” she said. “She has managed to keep the post coming and going.

“It is a sad day, a heritage building that who knows what is going to happen to, it is our landmark.” Earlier this year, it was revealed that more than 200 South African Post Office branches were set to be closed. Twenty-eight of the branches were situated in the Western region, which includes the Western Cape and Northern Cape.

Hadfield said that since the Covid19 pandemic, the services at the post office had deteriorated, and they’ve hardly had any postal deliveries. “Mrs Louw was our very first postmistress and I had the pleasure of meeting her sister’s daughter this morning outside the post office, who came just to reminisce. “We have been collecting the post for Summervale Retirement Centre and dropping off their post as many of the golden oldies do not use emails, etc.”

Business rescue practitioners acting on behalf of Sapo confirmed the closure. Louise Brugman, business rescue spokesperson, said that all the postal services for the branch were moved to Strand post office. “Strand post office will remain trading as it part forms part of the 657 branches to be retained,” she said.

Brugman said all of the postal articles and post boxes would also be accommodated in Strand. “Strand post office has sufficient parking for the customers. The branch closure notices were posted at the branch to notify the customers accordingly,” Brugman said. Ward councillor Sean Stacey added that the closure would be a great inconvenience for residents.