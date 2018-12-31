To ease the workload for teachers in the coming new year, the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has launched an app. File picture.

Cape Town - To ease the workload for teachers in the new year, the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has launched an app. The Sadtu Western Cape communication app was created with Cosatu to provide teachers and pupils with materials to help their schooling.

Sadtu provincial secretary Jonavon Rustin said the app has lesson plans for foundation phase classes, policy documents of the curriculum, and information about music, arts and culture to help schools prepare for the African Schools Eisteddfod.

“We worked on an app for educators to access a number education resources to help learners in class.

“It also has important information on LGBTQ+, violence against women and sexual harassment, which teachers can use in the classroom for lessons,” said Rustin.

Sadtu provincial education convener Faseega Solomon said the first 10 weeks of CAPS-aligned lesson plans for next year are available for maths and English.

All the resources needed for the lessons are included.

The innovation will hopefully save teachers plenty of time and improve the quality of education that pupils receive, Solomon said.

“Teachers can just contextualise it. We’re going to try to do intermediate phase and build our resources. We also have multi-grade training (on the app) teachers can use for assessment.

“Teachers were over the moon because now they have all resources they need at their fingertips. Learners can also download the app which has past matric question papers on it,” she said.

For more information on the app visit www.sadtu.org.za/

