Political parties have until May 28 to remove their election posters. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - With the elections over, the concern is now for the thousands of election posters adorning lamp-posts, which will end up as litter. Political parties put up posters on lamp-posts, buildings, bridges and bus stops across the Western Cape.

Political parties had spent large sums of money on their campaigns, with much of it lost, with unknown individuals continuously vandalising and removing posters.

The DA produced 400000 posters in the Western Cape.

DA spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis said people kept on pulling down posters, which then had to be replaced.

The ANC put up 250000 posters provincially.

ANC Western Cape election manager Grant Pascoe explained that with a spike in the number of posters vandalised with vulgar language, more posters had been lost this year than in previous election years.

The Good party had put up 20000 posters, many of which were covered up by those of other political parties. Others had simply been removed, explained party spokesperson Cameron Arendse.

The EFF produced 500000 posters provincially.

Political parties are currently in the process of removing their posters, which most will be reusing in the future. The deadline for the removal of all posters May 28.

Many political posters will be placed in storage for use in the next elections.

“As from Monday, May 20, the City will start removing illegal posters and the transgressors will be billed for the removal cost, said City media manager Luthando Tyhalibongo.

“The cost applicable for the removal of a poster is R117 per poster and R170 for every pasted poster,” said Tyhalibongo.

“Political parties are required to remove their posters within 10 days after the elections and the City wants to remind all that posters are the property of the political parties.

“Those who want to keep or collect posters should approach the said party for their permission,” added Tyhalibongo.

