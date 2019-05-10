DA premier candidate Alan Winde and DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela at the last media briefing of the Electoral Commission of SA. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The DA looks set to retain the Western Cape after they received, by last count, 55.9% votes, in the province. Premier candidate Alan Winde said voters have demonstrated their support for the DA’s plan of action for the next five years.

Winde stressed, with the majority of the voting districts now counted, that the party remained optimistic it would win the province and were looking forward to the final results.

“It is clear that our message of increasing access to jobs, ensuring a working train service and delivering a provincial police services, has resonated positively with the people of this province.

“We have already seen a dramatic improvement in basic services, education and health care under a DA government. With the support of the residents of the Western Cape, we will build on our work so far and keep making progress together,” Winde said.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said the party would wait for the final voting results to make an assessment on whether the party achieved its goal, and what worked and what did not work, during the election campaign.

“We believe in the integrity of the Electoral Commission of SA.

“We also would like to thank all those who came out to vote for us despite the inclement weather,” he said.

Good party general secretary Brett Herron emphasised although the final results were not concluded, the party was satisfied with how it performed.

He said the final results would determine announcements regarding the placement of members. Herron lauded the IEC for doing a sterling job under difficult circumstances.

“We are pleased with our campaign considering our movement is only five months old. We competed with older parties who planned their campaign two years in advance.

“Considering our limited time frame and the level of support we have already received, we believe our campaign worked well.

“At this stage we believe we have done everything to run a good campaign. To build on this campaign towards the 2021 local government elections, we will reflect on how we can do it differently,” Herron said while reflecting on the election campaign.

EFF provincial spokesperson Melikhaya Xego said the party remained focused on taking power in the province, saying they could do it if opposition parties worked together.

“We would have loved to go out to all our people, including door-to-door and assisting our councillors and volunteers. The issue of resources was a serious challenge,” Xego said.

[email protected]