Whoever wins in the Western Cape will face the same challenges that were there before the elections. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Whoever wins in the Western Cape will face the same challenges that were there before the elections. Some of the bigger challenges include spatial planning, housing, upgrading informal settlements and job creation.

Political analyst Sanusha Naidoo said whoever won had a difficult task ahead.

“This is a province that has made tourism work. It doesn’t have such a huge economic crisis - the challenge has more to do with people coming to the Western Cape. What we are beginning to see is the impact of spatial organisation and how that is affecting performance,” she said.

She said there was also the issue of aligning policies with national plans.

Naidoo questioned how the DA, if it won, would work with the ruling party to address spatial planning and job creation.

“Their slogan was ‘a job in every home’, but how is that defined? Are they talking short-term, medium-term or permanent jobs. A job is not just one person; a job is a breadwinner who brings a lot of resources to the table,” she said.

DA leader in the province, Bonginkosi Madikizela, cautioned his party to be honest with voters.

“We must listen to what voters said during the campaign and be honest with them in terms of what we can do and what we can’t do. We must understand the magnitude of the challenge and the resources we have. We have different spheres of government with different functions,”he said.

Good secretary-general Brett Herron said his party would continue to keep the DA accountable.

“We will keep on championing an inclusive province where transformation is not just a word and is actually implemented and if they do get a majority, it will be a much smaller majority, which is good for democracy.

“A lot of the division in our province arises because of the arrogance of complacency. A little lesson in humility is good for all of us,” said Herron.

