Cape Town - A strong contingent of police surrounded all polling stations in the Western Cape, with police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula visiting the hot spot stations as voters trickled in to cast their votes on Wednesday. Jula said the elections had been peaceful, though there had been “one or two” incidents in Plettenberg Bay and on Steve Biko Drive near Khayelitsha. He said the incidents were related to service delivery.

Jula referred to the overnight incident in which parts of the N2 outside Plettenberg Bay were closed because of a protest. On Wednesday morning, protesters set tyres alight on Steve Biko Drive near Khayelitsha.

Tyres were still burning on Thursday on Swartklip Road, another indication of the protest actions that have plagued the area for weeks.

The road leading into Khayelitsha was not closed despite protests and Jula said they had monitored the situation. “The voting process was peaceful and all voting stations operated smoothly, although some stations were delayed, but they opened.”

Some of the police breakthroughs on Wednesday included that of the K9 Unit, who were conducting election patrols in Glucose Road, Bellville South, when they noticed a Ford Ranger reversing from a warehouse and the driver appeared to be acting suspiciously.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the unit had searched the vehicle, upon which they recovered 16 sealed boxes of dried abalone.

Rwexana said the weight of the abalone was estimated at 348kg and its approximate value about R2 million. She said a Chinese man, aged 25, was arrested on charges under the Living Marine Resources Act and would appear in the Bellville magistrate's court today.

In another incident, the police arrested a 23-year-old male suspect in connection with the hijacking of a vehicle in Lwandle, Strand.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said the suspect was expected to make a court appearance in the Khayelitsha magistrate's court once he had been charged for possession of a hijacked vehicle and an unlicensed firearm with ammunition.

