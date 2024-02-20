Safety concerns linger as Western Cape reports three deaths in initiation season

by Zolani Sinxo and Yanga Yose Cape Town - The Western Cape has seen three deaths of initiates and several illegal initiation schools closed during the past summer initiation season, according to the province’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport.

The department said the summer initiation season of 2023 was not without its challenges. “The Western Cape recorded three (3) fatalities during the summer initiation season of 2023. In the wake of the passing of the three initiates, the Western Cape Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee (WCPICC) filed criminal cases with the South African Police Service in accordance with Section 33(1) of the Act. The cases are still in the investigation phase, and no further updates are currently available.” MEC Anroux Marais and his department have also closed down several illegal initiation sites and laid criminal charges against those running these illegal initiation schools.

“In the run-up to the winter initiation season, we will ensure even stricter compliance with the law and will follow a pro-active zero-tolerance policy against everybody and anybody who endangers the lives of our people in the Western Cape by flouting the laws governing initiation,” said Marais. According to a report released by the department, there has been a decrease in the number of deaths compared to previous years; however, concerns persist regarding the safety and well-being of initiates. Marais expressed cautious optimism about the findings, stating that “while we are encouraged by the decrease in fatalities, we recognise that there is still work to be done to ensure the safety of all initiates during this important cultural practice.”

The department emphasised the importance of collaboration between government and communities to address the challenges faced during initiation season. It said it has been working closely with traditional leaders and community members to implement measures that prioritise the health and safety of initiates. Despite these efforts, the report highlights several ongoing challenges, including inadequate medical facilities and resources in initiation areas as well as the persistence of illegal initiation schools. These factors continue to pose risks to the well-being of initiates.

In response to these challenges, Marais said, “We are dedicated to improving the conditions for initiates and ensuring that they are able to undergo this cultural practice in a safe and dignified manner. Education plays a crucial role in ensuring that initiates and their families understand their rights and responsibilities.” Looking ahead, the department plans to continue working closely with stakeholders to implement strategies aimed at improving the safety and well-being of initiates during future initiation seasons. By addressing the underlying challenges and fostering greater cooperation between government and initiation forums, the Western Cape aims to ensure that initiation remains a cherished cultural tradition while prioritising the health and safety of all participants. Sikelela Zokufa of the Somagwaza Institute said the initiation season been good for them and that they had over 400 boys in the mountain, all of whome came back alive.

“Somagwaza Institute has a special project for over-aged boys, where we help boys who have no one to help them. “Last year, we had 41 boys that we helped for free. We are happy to report that there were no deaths from outside,” said Zokufa. Zokufa also disputed the claims that there were initiation schools closed by the department.