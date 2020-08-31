Safety plea for off-duty cops after Cape cop killed in suspected hit

Cape Town – The brother of an off-duty police officer shot dead in Langa has called for police provincial management to devise a safety plan for off-duty officers. Thando Mkhize’s brother Abongile Mayila, 39, who was a sergeant stationed at Athlone police station, was gunned down on his way home from work on Saturday evening in Malamba Way, Settlers, at 6.58pm. Mkhize described him as a loving, kind and caring man, “a sweet potato”, who was passionate about his job. His wife, Nosipho Mhlongo-Mayila, 42, also a police officer at Langa police station, said Mayila would have turned 40 on Thursday and was looking forward to his birthday celebration. Thando Mkhize who is Sergeant Abongile Mayila's brother talking about how his brother died. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Mhlongo-Mayila said she heard of her husband's death from a neighbour, who apparently passed by when the incident happened, and tried to identify Mayila.

“It was a horrific moment for me. I did not know what to do, but I rushed to the scene and identified that it was him. It looked like it was planned, because all his belongings were still with him,” she said.

They have one child, an 11-year old boy. However, she said Mayila also had two other children.

Thando Mkhize (right), next to him is the widow Nosipho Mayila and aunt Nomfaniso Njemdaka. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said that provincial management expressed their shock. Heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Sergeant Mayila were conveyed.

Van Wyk said the off-duty sergeant worked at the supply chain management environment at Athlone police station.

“According to reports at our disposal, the police received a complaint regarding a shooting incident at about 6.58pm in Langa. On their arrival they found the member lying on his back with a gunshot wound to the head. He died on the scene due to injuries sustained,” Van Wyk said.

A murder case has been instituted by the Hawks.

Langa ward councillor Samkelo John said it was a serious indictment to them as members of the community, “because we are supposed to be our brother's keeper to our brothers and sisters in blue as they diligently serve us in the most difficult conditions and they always go the extra mile in servicing us”.

John condemned in the strongest terms possible, "this callous behaviour of killing officers” and called on the community to give necessary support and space to the law enforcement agencies so that the "perpetrator(s) of the heinous crime" could be brought to book as the matter of urgency.

Any person who can assist with information regarding the incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information would be treated confidentially.

