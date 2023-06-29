SAHRC assessing assault case involving a Philippi woman over an alleged stolen phone

Cape Town - The SA Human Commission (SAHRC) is assessing the facts around the case of a woman who was assaulted over an alleged stolen phone at the swanky Savoye Restaurant in Franschhoek in April. In a video that circulated on social media, a bloodied Ntombizodwa Sepheko, 40, was seen being attacked by a man inside a swimming pool.

SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum confirmed the organisation was busy assessing the case involving Ntombizodwa Sepheko from Philippi following the discovery of her video being attacked by a white man that circulated on the internet. The assessment, according to Gaum, comes after the case was brought to his attention and after Sepheko herself reached out for help. During this period the parties involved were not contacted until the decision to either investigate further or to approach the Equality Court was made.

“The commission is assessing the facts around the case of Ntombizodwa Sepheko based on the video presented to us. The findings will determine what actions will be taken next. “The assessment is expected to be completed quite soon but if we decide to investigate or approach the Equality Court, that will take longer. It is difficult to provide a time frame under such circumstances”. Previously talking to the Cape Argus, Sepheko said it was not her first time at the restaurant and that the man attacked her after she picked up a cellphone on the floor, accusing her of trying to steal it.

Sepheko said the incident left her traumatised and with permanent scars on her face, specifically on the bottom lip. “That man punched me repeatedly before dragging and jumping inside the pool with me. I thought I was going to die that day, no one came to my rescue besides his wife and son who eventually noticed that I was struggling to keep afloat as he kept on trying to drown me.” SAPS spokesperson F.C Van Wyk confirmed the case, saying an attempted murder case was registered for investigation at Groot Drakenstein SAPS for investigation.