THE SA Human Rights Commission visited schools in Mfuleni and the surrounding areas following reports and complaints of overcrowding and a lack of teachers. SISONKE MLAMLA

Cape Town - The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) made surprise school inspections in Mfuleni on Tuesday, following reports and complaints of overcrowding and a lack of teachers. Since the beginning of the year, thousands of children have not been placed in schools in the area, and some schools have a shortage of teachers.

SAHRC commissioners André Gaum, Chris Nissen, provincial manager Lloyd Lotz and community leader Sipho Delani visited Fairdale Primary, Tsitsa Primary and Nalikamva Primary as well as several high schools.

Gaum said Fairdale Primary sends their pupils to Tsitsa Primary for afternoon classes due to the lack of infrastructure.

Gaum said they would meet Education MEC Debbie Schäfer today to discuss issues.

During the inspection of Tsitsa Primary, the commissioners noticed pupils were cramped into one school hall and classrooms were overcrowded. Delani said they have lost hope in the education department. “The department is doing nothing for our children,” he said.

Ntombozuko Bheza, a cleaner who often helps teach the pupils, said she wished the department could fast-track the process of hiring more teachers.

Schäfer’s spokesperson Jessica Shelver said the district has requested additional posts which they are waiting for as the teacher allocation process is being finalised.

Shelver said there were processes that needed to be followed in terms of appointing teachers and principals of new schools.

“Catch-up programmes will be arranged for learners who have missed out on school time,” Shelver said.

“I must highlight that many of the delays in the learners being placed in a school and the delays in completing the new school buildings were caused by the very parents and community members themselves that are now complaining about the delays,” she added.

[email protected]