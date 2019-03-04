A racial war has broken out in Grabouw between black and coloured people. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency

Cape Town - The Employment Equity Act is breaking down social cohesion between black and coloured people. This is according to South African Human Rights Commission commissioner Chris Nissen. A probe into allegations of discriminatory labour practices by the Department of Labour against coloured people in the province will see Nissen this week visiting the department’s Mitchells Plain office, where seven positions are filled by black Africans.

A Cape Flats activist group, [email protected] Capetonian, recently staged a hunger strike in front of the department's offices.

“This week I will be visiting Mitchells Plain to get all the relevant information relating to the allegations,” the group’s Faizel Adams said.

“The report I will be compiling will look at how do we rectify the situation as well as the act, and prevent this scenario from reoccurring.

“This is a very sensitive issue. Everyone should be treated fairly in terms of the act. The act breaks social cohesion between blacks and coloured people, and if something breaks social cohesion, it needs to be addressed.”

The purpose of the Employment Equity Act is to achieve equity in the workplace by promoting equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through elimination of unfair discrimination.

It is not the first time that the act has sown division in the Western Cape. In 2016, the Constitutional Court found the Department of Correctional Services discriminated unfairly against seven coloured employees.

Meanwhile, Cosatu provincial spokesperson Malvern de Bruyn said the federation's position was clear that all previously disadvantaged communities should be treated fairly in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

“Coloureds and blacks have the same right when it comes to employment in the province. The coloured community are the majority in the province and must have an equal entry to the job market,” he said.

Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Janine Myburgh said this was "an old issue".

She said that at the centre of the issue was the belief that jobs and promotions should use demographics as criteria for appointments to ensure that previously disadvantaged people were represented in proportion to the numbers of different races in the population.

“The national departments want to use national demographics, but these are not in line with the situation in the Western Cape and KwaZulu- Natal, where the formerly coloured and Indian populations are very well represented.

“The chamber’s view is that the sooner we get away from race-based appointments and promotions and give more weight to merit, the better for all concerned,” Myburgh said.

