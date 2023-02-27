Sailors depart Cape Town for longest leg in the history of The Ocean Race

Cape Town - The international crew of the 11th Hour Racing Team, together with four other teams, on Sunday set sail on Leg 3 of The Ocean Race from Cape Town, travelling east around the world to Itajaí, Brazil, for an estimated 35-day sea voyage – the longest leg in the race’s history. The sailors will brave the world’s strongest winds, largest waves, freezing air and water temperatures, icy rain, sleet, and even snow – all while trying to keep their bodies and boats in working order as they race south of all three of the world’s southernmost capes: South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, Australia’s Cape Leeuwin, and Chile’s Cape Horn off the southern tip of South America.

The 11th Hour Racing Team (US), team Holcim – PRB (Switzerland), GUYOT environment team Europe (France/Germany), Biotherm team (France), and team Maliza (Germany) departed from Cape Town yesterday. Charlie Enright, the 11th Hour Racing Team’s skipper, said: “The Southern Ocean can give you a lot, but it can also take everything away in a flash. This is where we, as professional offshore sailors, experience the most exhilarating and exciting sailing we’ll ever do in our lifetimes. It can be extraordinary. “You have to brace yourself for this part of the world. We do this race for the competition and also for the adventure, and never is the adventure more omnipresent than it is in this leg. It’s time to leave the nice weather behind here in Cape Town!” Enright said.

Will Harris, crew member from Germany-flagged team Malizia, said the Southern Ocean was notorious and he expected to experience some of the most extreme places and lots of weather systems during the race. "I would call it a lap of Antarctica," Harris said. The yachts set sail in Leg 3 of The Ocean Race from Cape Town to Brazil today for an estimated 35 day voyage at sea. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) The Ocean Race is a yacht race around the world, held every three or four years since 1973. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Before the start of this Leg, the 11th Hour Racing Team, together with the Environmental Monitoring Group (EMG), made the most out of their stay in Cape Town and assisted eco-club school learners, farmers, community members and water activists in Mfuleni and Makhaza with a mass clean-up of parts of the Kuils River catchment area.