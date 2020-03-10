Saldanha zone snags R300m in investments

Cape Town - Three months after the loss of 900 jobs with the closure of the ArcelorMittal steel manufacturing plant in Saldanha, the Saldanha Bay Industrial Development Zone (SBIDZ) has signed three new investment agreements worth R300million. SBIDZ has also recently launched several new developments. Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said: “This will contribute to the growth of the economy and create jobs in the West Coast region and I want to congratulate chief executive Kaashifah Beukes and her team for the excellent work done to make these deals a reality. “These investments in SBIDZ will not only create jobs through the construction of the tenant facility, but as these projects open their doors there will be more opportunities for jobs in the oil and gas business, maritime fabrication and repair, and related support services industries, making SBIDZ a vibrant hub of opportunity, job creation and sustainable growth for the province. “In February, SBIDZ also launched their SME Co-Lab Centre in Platinum Street in Saldanha Bay.

"The centre is a shared work space for the Saldanha Bay business community, providing offices, meeting rooms, free wi-fi, printing facilities and access to laptops.

"The centre also offers access to networking sessions with relevant public and private sector stakeholders and partners.

“Building plans have been submitted for an additional two investment projects involving specialised manufacturing and fabrication, as well as partial assembly and manufacturing of components which are currently being imported into South Africa.

Construction has started on a specialised corrosion protection facility in Saldanha Bay. Picture: Supplied

“SBIDZ has long been recognised as an important catalyst for growth and job creation in the West Coast region, and this vision is quickly becoming a reality.

"That is why we remain committed to working with all stakeholders to convert the interest from investors into fully operational infrastructure and facilities that support this vision for economic growth and job creation in Saldanha Bay, the West Coast and the Western Cape.”

Maynier’s announcement came as members of the Western Cape legislature’s portfolio committee on finance, economic development and tourism conducted an oversight visit to the special economic zone on Monday.

