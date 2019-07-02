South African Local Government Association has taken credit for the turnaround in the fortunes of Beaufort West Municipality. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency

Cape Town - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) has taken credit for the turnaround in the fortunes of Beaufort West Municipality between the 2016/2017 auditor-general’s report and last week’s 2017/18 report. According to the AG's report, Beaufort West in the Central Karoo District improved its overall audit outcomes and its quality of financial statements. The municipality also recorded a timeous submission of financial statements and scored positively in its preparation of performance reports.

In a statement issued on Friday, Salga said, “Despite the overall regression in audit outcomes during the 2017/18 audit cycle, Salga commends the municipalities of Beaufort West; Ba-Phalaborwa; Thaba Chweu and JB Marks, which with the support of Salga, moved from disclaimer opinions to qualified audit opinions.

"Joe Qabi and Gert Sibande district municipalities also moved from unqualified audits with findings to unqualified with no findings.

“Salga is pleased that 22 municipalities showed an improvement in their audit opinions. Eleven municipalities moved from qualified to unqualified audits. And three municipalities moved from disclaimer to adverse. This shows that despite the challenging environment, improvement is possible when the commitment is there,” said Salga.

Last year Beaufort West was among four Western Cape municipalities being probed by the Hawks for incurring irregular expenditure.

The others were George, Kannaland and Oudtshoorn.

Salga said: “The results also confirm that the Municipal Audit Support Programme (MASP) for municipalities requires a much more rigorous and intensified approach, especially for most of the struggling municipalities.

“Since the launch of the MASP in 2014, Salga has provided hands-on support to selected municipalities in the form of financial accounting assistance, preparation of annual financial statements, and providing technical reviews and guidance.

“Salga remains committed to working to intensify audit support and interventions for troubled municipalities in the form of leadership, governance, financial management and institutional capacity.”

Salga urged all municipalities which received negative audit outcomes to place emphasis on improving their financial controls and implementing audit action plans in order to improve.

“Given the financial constraints faced by municipalities, Salga continues to engage the National Treasury with proposals on reviewing the grant framework in order to assist municipalities to improve their financial health."

The MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell said: “A qualified audit means that the municipality’s financial statements contain material misstatements in specific amounts or that there is insufficient evidence for us to conclude that specific amounts included in the financial statements are not materially misstated.

“The difference between a clean and unqualified audit is often a technical issue, which could include late submission of paperwork or the incorrect classification of transactions,” Bredell pointed out.

