Salt River Arts Festival to honour heritage, focus on social justice

Cape Town - The Salt River Heritage Society will host a Heritage Day Community Arts Festival on Saturday, focusing on social justice. The day’s events are centred on the unveiling of murals with historical significance.

Chairperson of the Salt River Heritage Society Dr Yusuf Lalkhen said there will be an unveiling of three art pieces at three different locations in Salt River. “We will assemble on the corner of Pope Street and Kingsley Road where we will unveil wall art reflecting the history of key figures related to Salt River that had promoted social justice and the defence of human rights. “From there we will walk to the second site that will promote the history and relevance of sport in the area, and particularly the role of women in sport.

“The third site will reflect our commitment as a community to act in solidarity with all oppressed and marginalised communities in the rest of the world,” said Lalkhen. Keynote speakers include former Western Cape High Court judge, Siraj Desai, former Ajax Youth Development coach and now Dryden Street Primary School principal Stanton Smith, and Palestinian Ambassador to South Africa, Hanan Jarrar. At each mural site, there will be music and entertainment, as well as stalls selling food and other goods.

Mural artists include local talents Natheer Hoosain, Nazeem Jardine, Robyn Pretorius, Nawawie Matthews, Tasneem Chilwan and Nazeer Jappie. “In addition to its aesthetic value, we want residents to pause and reflect on the respective messages of social justice, value of sport in a community for youth development, and finally about international solidarity. “We want the art to generate conversation and deepen an understanding of the values which hold a community together and promote its development. The art should speak particularly to the young people of a community, who may have lost touch with the community's history and heritage. It is art which speaks to the past, the present and the future,” said Lalkhen.