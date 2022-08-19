Salt River Market traders protest their exclusion on planned housing in the precinct

Cape Town - About 15 business owners at the Salt River Market say they were not consulted by the City about a planned housing development in the precinct. The City Council last month released two parcels of land in Salt River, including the market, for the commencement of the construction of affordable housing which would yield 700 mixed-development units, including 216 social housing units.

Story continues below Advertisement

During the council sitting last month, human settlements mayoral committee member Malusi Booi said no objections were received to the proposals during the public participation period. The ANC, EFF, PAC, Cape Coloured Congress and Al Jama-ah party voted against the recommendations. However, the owners said the first time they heard of the City’s plans was through media reports. Instead, they said when mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis visited the market last month, he used the moment for a picture opportunity.

One of the traders, Zubeida Adams, who has been operating a fruit and vegetable business for most of her life, said they were taken aback by the decision. “For 12 years they said they would develop the area, but nothing happened. Without any notice, a bombshell was dropped on us a few weeks ago that we are facing eviction without any consultation. “We currently don’t know our position, but what we know is that we don’t want to be relocated. Any form of relocation would have devastating repercussions for our small businesses. This market is in a strategic place and our customers only know this place,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

John Brass Plumbing business manager Gino Jacobs said the business was their bread and butter, while for others the place had a heritage and sentimental value as their families had been in the market for decades Another business owner, Ighsaan Higgins, said while they welcomed social housing, it can’t be at the cost of business and of people being unemployed. Higgins said at least 100 people were employed directly from the market. He said these people would be unemployed, and all the businesses would be gone and yet the City didn’t make an effort to engage the business owners.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The City has a responsibility not to kill businesses and drive the public to the unemployment line. There’s a big difference between putting something in small print in some obscure newspaper nobody buys and then saying there was no objection because nobody saw the notice. “We demand the City show us proof that it consulted with the market business owners. “We are willing to work with the City but it must be honest with its dealings with the tenants and not say there has been extensive consultation, which is not true,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said the City followed multiple public participation processes to advise the public of the intended development of the properties as part of the legislated land disposal process as well as applicable statutory processes. He said public participation regarding the City’s intention to dispose of the sites commenced back in 2018 and the most recent campaign was between June 3 and July 4, where members of the public and local businesses had the opportunity to comment and raise their concerns. He said the City would engage with the affected business owners of the Salt River Market and will look at the available options.