Monday, June 3, 2024

Salties Soccer Clinic enhances the youth’s skills and empowers them

Youngsters show their skills at the Salties Soccer Clinic. Photographer: Leon Lestrade Independent Newspapers

Published 4h ago

Cape Town - The power of football to transform lives was on display as Philippi-based NPO Rootz launched its inaugural Salties Soccer Clinic tournament for youths aged seven to 12 on Friday.

Driven by the belief in the transformative power of football, the initiative aims to harness the passion for the game among the youth, offering them not just an arena for competition, but a platform for growth, development and community cohesion.

Rootz, established as a multi-purpose centre at the Philippi Village business and community hub in 2022, has been a testament to the collaborative spirit of the community.

With the generous support of Salt Employee Benefits, the endeavour has blossomed into a sanctuary for Philippi’s youth, providing a safe haven where they can flourish and thrive.

Eddie Strydom, the chairperson of Salt Employee Benefits, said: “Football not only nurtures physical fitness but also instils crucial life skills such as teamwork, discipline and perseverance.”

Cape Argus

