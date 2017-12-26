Cape Town - The Cape Town Street Parade, in partnership with the City, promises a world-class event on January 2 for residents and for visitors to the Mother City.

Commonly known as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade, The Cape Town Street Parade seeks to be an inclusive carnival for all the participants as well as the thousands of spectators who flock into the city centre to witness the spectacle.

Sixty minstrel troupes from areas across Cape Town are expected to perform in the streets of the city centre during the parade starting in Keizergracht Street in District Six and ending in Rose Street in the Bo Kaap, building on the long tradition and legacy of Tweede Nuwe Jaar, which has been celebrated in the Cape for more than 110 years.

Picture: Daily Voice

“This year there will be two stages, one on the Grand Parade and one in Wale Street, with exceptional entertainment throughout the day,” said Muneeb Gambeno, director of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association.

The 2018 Cape Town Street Parade expects to draw crowds of between 60 000 and 100 000, with live entertainment including artists such as the legendary Loukmaan Adams, Austin Rose, Monox Adams, The Woodstock Darlings, Riel dancers the Tiervlei Vastrappers van Ravensmead, NovaCaine, The Marvellous Marvellos, Thee A2 Duo, Waseef Piekaan, and the BMX group Buddy and the Tricky Wheels.

Crowds being entertained while they wait for the troupes. As many as 13 000 minstrels take to the streets garbed in bright colours. Picture: David Ritchie

“We are particularly proud and excited to this year include the Riel dancers, performing the ancient celebratory dance of the San, Nama and Khoi. We look forward to making this an integral part of the Cape Town Street Parade as we recognise and honour our cultural heritage,” Gambeno said.

Entertainment starts from noon, and there will be an opening ceremony on the Grand Parade. Festivities continue until 10pm.

