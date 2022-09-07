Samora Machel cop accused of killing girl, 7, in accident while driving drunk on duty

Cape Town - Less than a week after Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen lambasted the SAPS’ flawed conduct, yet another police officer is headed for the dock. A 38-year-old sergeant stationed at Samora Machel police station is accused of being the cause of a car crash on August 28 in which two women were injured and a 7-year-old girl was killed.

Wardah Lindewal died on Monday after being in a coma. The crash reportedly took place near Watergate Mall, Mitchells Plain, on the R300 in the direction Jakes Gerwel Drive while the officer was drunk, on duty and driving a state car. Police spokesperson André Traut said Philippi East police arrested the officer on August 29 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The member was later released with a warning to appear at Philippi Court on February 21, 2023, for the blood sample results and further court proceedings. “Disciplinary proceedings are also under way against the member at his workplace,” he said. The suspect was released. Wardah’s family told the Cape Argus they were devastated by her death.

Her uncle, Mogamat Salie, said according to his sisters, who were involved in the crash, the officer hit the family’s car from behind, causing it to roll off the road. “I have two sisters. They were both in the car at the time of the accident with little Wardah. We were not expecting something like this to happen, even less so at the hands of a police officer. Now we have lost our little girl. “It doesn’t make sense at all. We are now preparing to lay a child that shouldn’t have died to rest; she didn’t deserve this. She was just a child. We’re heartbroken, and we want this man to be held accountable for what he did and to make sure this case does not just disappear. SAPS are capable of anything,” he said.

Salie said Wardah would be laid to rest today. Meanwhile, Independent Police Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the SAPS investigative body was also looking into the incident and would be investigating the case of death due to police action. [email protected]