SANDF has three positive Covid-19 cases with 15 more awaiting results

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - The coronavirus has hit the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). According to the Surgeon General Lieutenant General Zola Dabula said the SANDF has been touched by the Covid-19 pandemic and is promising to take measures to curb the spread of the virus. So far, from a total number of 184 suspected cases, 125 tests have been conducted. Of those, 105 came back negative and only 3 were positive. Another 15 are awaiting results with 3 appearing inconclusive. Dabula said the SANDF has identified mass quarantine and mass isolation facilities for its members and their dependants in preparations of the envisaged overflow in military hospitals and sickbays. “Allow me to use this opportunity and extend my sincere appreciation and thanks to all deployed SANDF members. The SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) is working around clock to hinder and inhibit this fast advancing destructive and unseen enemy.

There have been malicious and irresponsible statements doing the rounds to the effect that we are giving our members in the frontline substandard protective gear, which include thermal scanners, masks, and gloves among other things. This is unfair and unfounded,” Dabula said.

He reassured deployed members that not only is it false, but is intended to negatively affect their morale. He urged members of the public to refrain from spreading unverified medical information about the SAMHS.

[email protected]

Cape Argus







Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.