The case against Fatima Isaacs, an SANDF major charged with “failing to obey a lawful instruction” for wearing her hijab has been postponed to November. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The case against Fatima Isaacs, a major in the SANDF who was charged with “failing to obey a lawful instruction” for refusing to remove the headscarf when ordered to do so by a senior officer, has been postponed until November 6. Isaacs, who works as a clinical forensic pathologist at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg and has been a member of the SANDF for the past 10 years, appeared before Military Judge Willem Venter at the military court at the Castle of Good Hope on Wednesday morning.

She had told the court that she had changed her legal representative, and requested the postponement as her new lawyer, Mandivavarira Mudarikwa from the Legal Resource Council, needed time to get up to speed with the matter. The prosecutor agreed to the request.

In the meantime, she continues wearing her headscarf under her uniform.

At the same time it emerged on Wednesday that the matter of “interim relief” for Muslim women in the forces has been discussed and ratified by the Military Command Council (MCC) and a process is underway to shape the policy.

Siphiwe Dlamini, DOD Head of Communication said, “A determination is under consideration to grant interim relief to women serving in the SANDF to wear an under scarf in conformity with the SANDF dress code.An Instruction to effect this ratification is being developed.”

“The judicial process presently unfolding is a separate matter, as it is before the court and cannot be interfered with,” said Dlamini.

