SANDF, Muslim Judicial Council team up in fight against Covid-19

Cape Town - The rise in Covid-19 infections in the country has resulted in the SANDF Chaplain Service joining hands with the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) on ways to approach the fight against the pandemic. The SANDF Chaplain General, Monwabisi Jamangile, and his Muslim counterparts addressed the public at the Castle of Good Hope yesterday, about support pledged by the MJC to the SANDF members rendering services to the citizens and other government departments to curb the spread of the virus. Jamangile, together with the president of the MJC, Sheikh Irafaan Abrahams, led the briefing. He expressed gratitude to the MJC SA on behalf of chief of the SANDF, General Solly Shoke, for their solidarity towards soldiers deployed on Operation Notlela in the country. Jamangile said their support had had a great impact in helping soldiers navigate the pandemic. “We are emboldened in our fight against Covid-19 by Moulana Abdul Khalid Allie and the solidarity he has shown to our soldiers who, since the first cases of this invisible disease were reported in the country, took it upon themselves to support the people of South Africa to navigate this pandemic,” Jamangile said.

In a letter to the SANDF from the MJC, Jamangile noted its appreciation towards the soldiers’ bravery “in the face of an invisible enemy and the defence of our nation”.

He said the letter further commended the SANDF, stating: “The fact that our nation continues to negotiate this trying period which requires discipline is largely because of your presence and for that, we are grateful.”

Jamangile said that two weeks ago in Durban, he acknowledged the Hindu Faith congregation for its unwavering support for SANDF members since the start of the enforcement of lockdown regulations. “All these generous accolades are a true testament that South Africans of all faiths are alive to the need for all of us to join hands to reclaim our new normal from this contagious disease,” he said.

Jamangile said the joint address by faith-based organisations ensured that the SANDF support to the government in curbing the spread of Covid-19 was communicated in religious gatherings and communities to amplify the lockdown compliance, which included social distancing, wearing masks and hygiene protocols.

Abrahams commended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “decisive leadership in leading the country”.

“The way that the members of the SANDF are dealing with communities is commendable. We experienced their deployment and involvement in our communities,” Abrahams said.

He emphasised the importance of educating the nation on the pandemic through educational institutions and media in a responsible manner.

