Crowds watch a military parade during Armed Forces Day. The event was the final installation in a week of events leading up to the Armed Forces Day celebrations on February 21. David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) thanked Capetonians for their hospitality during the staging of Armed Forces Day (AFD) events. AFD celebrations were held across the province from February 16 to 21 and Capetonians turned up in great numbers to witness the army in action on the beachfront.

The climax of the celebrations was the commemoration of the sinking of the SS Mendi, which took place at Sunrise Beach in Muizenberg.

Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi, director defence corporate communication, emphasised what the SANDF achieved in Cape Town would not have been possible had it not been for the authorities “and people of this marvellous city”.

AFD also coincided with the 25th anniversary of the SANDF.

He said the SANDF adhered to all restrictions from the City of Cape Town and acquired the necessary permissions.

According to Mgobozi, the SANDF’s presence in the Western Cape also served as an economic stimulus as most, if not all services, to sustain AFD were locally sourced.

“Having said that, we commend the overwhelming support by residents of Cape Town and surrounding areas towards making AFD a huge success.

“These residents commended the good work that our men and women in uniform do and also praised us for the magnificent display both during the fan park activities in Khayelitsha, the ship open days at the V&A Waterfront, the night shoot at Sunrise Beach as well as the ultimate parade and capability demonstration at Blouberg Strand with the president of the Republic of South Africa and commander-in-chief of the SANDF appreciating.

“The people of Cape Town came out in their numbers from diverse background - befitting of a true rainbow nation - to support their national defence force and that is affirmation enough for the great work the SANDF is doing,” he said.

Mgobozi also lauded the support given by the community of Malmesbury and all Capetonians in general to the family of fallen soldier Corporal Randal Jacques Krynauw from 1 Special Service Battalion, who passed away during an accident on his way to the Mother City for this year’s AFD.

