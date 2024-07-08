SANParks announces launch of TMNP My Activity Permit sales online

Cape Town - The Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) My Activity Permit is available for purchase online. The South African National Parks (SANParks) announced the development of its service offerings at the weekend, stating that persons who want to apply for the TMNP My Activity Permit would need to visit its website.

The TMNP My Activity Permit is necessary for people who want to engage in specific recreational activities within the park. The activities include dog walking, horse riding, cycling, line fishing, transport, hang-gliding, paragliding and sport climbing. The permit is valid for 12 months from the date of purchase. SANParks head of communications JP Louw said the the permit granted park users permission to undertake various recreational activities under three structured levels.

“Importantly, the activity permits are issued in terms of the activity’s Environmental Management Plan, which sets out the areas and trails in TMNP where the activity can take place and determines a code of conduct which park users must abide by to protect the environment and avoid impacting other users and wildlife.” Louw that for activities that fell under its level 3 tier, such as line fishing or Marine Species Access at Cape of Good Hope (Cape Point), members of the public were required to have a valid Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment recreational fishing permit. He said: “Holders of the My Activity Permit are exempted from paying entrance fees at TMNP pay points when engaging in their specified activities. Level 3 permits include Levels 1 and 2, allowing for activities such as hang- and paragliding, sport climbing, dog walking, cycling, fishing and horse riding.