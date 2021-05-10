SANParks begins rehabilitation work after massive destruction of Cape Town fire

Cape Town – Rehabilitation work has started in the Table Mountain National Park after the Cape Town fire caused massive destruction when it started on Sunday, April 18.

South African National Parks (SANParks) announced the news on Monday morning.

Firefighters battled the for three days, and successfully contained the Cape Town fire on Tuesday, April 20. Numerous residents had to be evacuated, and some even assisted firefighters to halt in the spread of the fire.

Frans van Rooyen Park Manager at Table Mountain National Park said this means certain areas will remain closed until rehabilitation work is completed particularly in the Rhodes Memorial and Deer Park areas.

“We are inundated with calls and messages from users who would want to go back and embark on various activities within the areas, but unfortunately at this stage it is unsafe to allow access until the rehabilitation work has been finalised … and we request a bit of patience from the users.”

#TMNPFireUpdate – The fire has been successfully contained by 13:30 on Tuesday, 20 April 2021. @TableMountainNP can confirm that the fire that started on Sunday, 18 April 2021 in Rhodes Memorial Area spreading into Devil’s Peak has been successfully contained today, Tuesday, pic.twitter.com/P90WdNSZ7z — SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) April 20, 2021

The rehabilitation work that is undertaken includes the following:

Removal/felling/clearing of burnt material such as trees along footpaths and boardwalks.

Soil stabilisation with the assistance of City of Cape Town to prevent mudslide and water run-off.

Foot-path maintenance.

Monitoring of soil erosion.

Boardwalk repairs.

Repairing of water pipe lines.

Repairing of electricity lines.

Signage replacement.

"SANParks wishes to thank the members of the public for the ongoing support and will continue to provide updates on progress made as information becomes available and we would like to thank you for your patience and co-operation during this time," concluded Van Rooyen.

Cape Argus