In light of the #SansSouci incident, we'd like to know from you: Are teachers adequately equipped to maintain discipline in their classrooms? @IOL— Cape Argus (@TheCapeArgus) February 6, 2019
I think learners aren't equipped with the the proper manners that should be shown in class.Teachers are only humans and sometimes they get treated like dirt in classes. https://t.co/yva6xoythL— Mas'ood Abrahams (@AbrahamsMasood) February 7, 2019
Are parents adequately equipped to maintain discipline in their homes and raise their children with respect? https://t.co/gYi7FWvc0W— Simba chippie (@invisiblerhuman) February 7, 2019
I don't believe that the teachers get any support from the Department of Education.— djbanger (@Derek67595415) February 7, 2019
And my teachers would never have slapped me across the face it's called RESTRAINT!— Tessa Dooms (@tessie18) February 7, 2019
@TheCapeArgus I see a video today of a teacher smacking a student at sansoucci girls. Is this the right thing to, well it is time that teachers are heard loud and clear. Teachers are fed up of being disrespected. South Africa's education system needs to zoom in teacher wellbeing— Cantona Matthews (@CantonaMatthews) February 6, 2019