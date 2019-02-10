According to a poll ran by the Cape Argus, many think teachers are not adequately equipped to maintain discipline in their classrooms. Photo: Matthews Baloy

Cape Town - The video of the teacher caught on camera slapping a pupil during a heated confrontation at Sans Souci Girls' High School in Newlands, Cape Town, caused massive online debate, but one question that arose was - Are teachers adequately equipped to maintain discipline in their classrooms?



In a video doing the rounds on social media, it shows the teacher engaged in an argument with the pupil. The teacher can be heard admonishing the girl for having her cellphone at school in contravention of the school's code of conduct.





In the clip, which is about one-and-a-half minutes long, the rest of the class looks on helplessly as the pupil repeatedly backchats the teacher who appears to grow more and more agitated.





During the incident, which reportedly happened on Tuesday, the girl accuses the teacher of swearing at her and this appears to escalate their confrontation.





When the teacher confiscates the pupil's cellphone the girl pushes past her to take to phone from the teacher's table. At this point, the teacher becomes visibly overwrought and slaps the girl, to the horror of her classmates.





According to recent reports, the mother of the pupil in the video, and the teacher have both laid assault charges against each other.





The Cape Argus took to Twitter, and ran a poll asking the public to vote on whether or not they believe teachers adequately equipped to maintain discipline in their classrooms?





The poll amassed over 200 votes: 84% voting "No" and only 16% voting "Yes".





In light of the #SansSouci incident, we'd like to know from you: Are teachers adequately equipped to maintain discipline in their classrooms? @IOL — Cape Argus (@TheCapeArgus) February 6, 2019





The poll also elicited a variety of responses from people, who decided to share their thoughts on the topic:





I think learners aren't equipped with the the proper manners that should be shown in class.Teachers are only humans and sometimes they get treated like dirt in classes. https://t.co/yva6xoythL — Mas'ood Abrahams (@AbrahamsMasood) February 7, 2019





Are parents adequately equipped to maintain discipline in their homes and raise their children with respect? https://t.co/gYi7FWvc0W — Simba chippie (@invisiblerhuman) February 7, 2019





I don't believe that the teachers get any support from the Department of Education. — djbanger (@Derek67595415) February 7, 2019





And my teachers would never have slapped me across the face it's called RESTRAINT! — Tessa Dooms (@tessie18) February 7, 2019





@TheCapeArgus I see a video today of a teacher smacking a student at sansoucci girls. Is this the right thing to, well it is time that teachers are heard loud and clear. Teachers are fed up of being disrespected. South Africa's education system needs to zoom in teacher wellbeing — Cantona Matthews (@CantonaMatthews) February 6, 2019





