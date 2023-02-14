Santaco meet in Cape Town to discuss possible taxi strike

Cape Town - Another minibus minibus taxi strike may be on the cards in the near future as the industry struggles to find its feet after the end of the Blue Dot incentive programme and an announcement on February 1 welcoming more e-hailing drivers. Since the decommissioning of the Blue Dot programme – which rewarded improved driving behaviour and higher service quality while working to reduce illegal operations and prevent violent conflict – commuters say they have not felt safe using minibus taxis.

In a public meeting held by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Portlands, Mitchells Plain on Monday, the council hinted at another strike specifically regarding child safety and the B97 route. Santaco said they have yet to engage with provincial officials regarding the announcement, or the City of Cape Town calling for the moratorium on e-hailing services to be lifted. Santaco first deputy secretary Nqebe Enge said on Monday: “The official of the department does not want to meet with us, he says that he is acting, so he doesn’t want to meet with us. There are challenges that are prevailing now and he needs to avail himself.”

Section 66 Association chairperson David Drummond said last week: “The City has advised the Provincial Regulating Entity (PRE) to lift the moratorium and made a public announcement. However, this was done without any consideration given to the process, leaving everyone asking, ‘What now?’” He said e-hailing services, metered taxis and minibus taxi operators are seemingly not seeing eye-to-eye on how to move forward from previously failed discussions. “I would have thought the City and the PRE (would) have worked the process out before making this announcement. The industry has had many discussions on this issue via the inter-modal planning sub-committee and have given suggestions and ideas on how the lifting should unfold, which is not simply opening the doors to new applications.

“This must be an empowerment initiative and first support those operating illegally in this space and assist these owners to formalise. “The last thing Cape Town needs is operators descending on the Mother City from other provinces, while those that have endured impounds, fines and simply been refused operating licences may well be overlooked again, they must be accommodated first,” Drummond said. Rob Quintas, urban mobility Mayco member, said: “Any person who wants to provide a public transport service – thus, transporting commuters for a fee – is obliged to apply for a public transport operating licence from the PRE. Nobody is allowed to provide a public transport service without a legal operating licence.”