Santa’s Shoebox Project unwraps holiday magic - and now has a virtual campaign

Cape Town - To ensure that the magic of the holiday season reaches even more underprivileged children, the Santa Shoebox Project has initiated a crowdfunding campaign to create as many Virtual Santa Shoeboxes as possible. In 2006, the Santa Shoebox Project began with a modest 180 shoeboxes in Cape Town. Over the past 17 years it has blossomed, amassing an astonishing 1 152 587 shoebox donations.

This initiative touches the lives of over 1 000 recipient facilities annually, employing a network of more than 60 satellites across South Africa and Namibia. Each shoebox contains of a minimum of eight items, including a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, a washcloth, sweets, a toy, school supplies, and a new, age-appropriate outfit of clothing. The project’s enduring success is also due to the dedication of a vast network of volunteers who donate their time, energy, and expertise without financial compensation.

Additionally, it relies on the support of corporate sponsors who provide monetary and pro bono assistance. This year, the Santa Shoebox Project has initiated a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy to raise R100 000 to create as many Virtual Santa Shoeboxes (VSS) as possible. The Virtual Santa Shoeboxes are a new addition to the project, assembled by teams of volunteers. These boxes are then distributed to underprivileged children living in remote areas, where access to holiday gifts is limited.

The VSS contains the same eight essential items, which bring smiles and warmth to the young faces they reach. In addition, the VSS may include additional sponsored items like books and teen hygiene products. These shoeboxes are meticulously packaged, delivered, and personally handed to each beneficiary child, making the experience all the more heartfelt and meaningful. Even if your purchase arrives after the current campaign's allocations and deliveries, rest assured that your Virtual Santa Shoebox will be carried over to next year, ensuring that it ultimately reaches a child in need.